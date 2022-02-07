Lanett arrest reports for Feb. 8

Deontavious Japatrick Barnes, age 26 of Lanett, AL was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd – Assault 3rd.

Amber Gabrielle Meredith, age 26 of Opelika, AL was charged with Failing to Appear-Traffic for Driving while Suspended.

Javaris Aldrego Williams, age 24 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failure to Appear for Criminal Mischief 3rd.

Cameron Leekey Woody, age 28 of Lafayette, AL was charged with 5 counts of Failing to Appear-Traffic for Improper Lights, No Driver’s License x2, Failure to Wear Safety Belt, and Fail to Display Insurance.