Lanett boys move on to the AHSAA semifinals defeating GW Long

The Lanett Panthers boys have punched their ticket to the Region 2A semifinal, defeating GW Long 60 – 52 in the Southeast Regional Championship in Montgomery Wednesday.

The Panthers’ Markavious Atkinson put on a show logging a double-double — 32 points 10 rebounds — in the victory. Bryant Story added eight points and Alanteo Cheeks pulled down five boards.

With 2:58 left in the half, Lanett took a 21-20 lead and never looked back, only letting G.W. Long get close when they tied the game at 31 with 4:55 left in the third period. However, the Panthers went on a 10-0 run to take a 13 point lead, their largest of the game.

G.W. Long pulled within five with 1:27 left, only to see Lanett pull away with a 6-3 run to end the game.

The Panthers went 25-50 from the field, 8-14 from the free-throw stripe, and pulled down 31 rebounds while holding G.W. Long to just 40% from the field.

The Panthers will face Section on Monday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m. ET in Birmingham in the state semifinals.