Lanett incident report for Feb. 9

Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 4th were reported in the 600 block of S 3rd Ave.

More Police Reports

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 9

Lanett arrest reports for Feb. 9

Valley arrest reports for Feb. 9

Valley incident reports for Feb. 9

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events