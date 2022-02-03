Lanett incident reports for Feb. 4

Published 4:02 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

Theft 2nd reported in the 300 Blk S 3rd Ave.
Criminal Mischief 3rd reported in the 300 Blk S 10th Ave.

More Police Reports

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 4

Lanett arrest reports for Feb. 4

Valley arrest reports for Feb. 4

Valley incident reports for Feb. 4

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events