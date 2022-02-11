Lanett takes down LaFayette to claim the Region 2A Area 7 championship

BY: ETHAN STRANG

The Lanett Panthers boys basketball team topped the LaFayette Bulldogs 70-57 to win the 2A Area 7 championship Thursday. The game was much closer than the final score indiciated as the game was tied late in the third quarter.

Lanett set the tone early by dominating the first quarter 28-14.

Lanett senior Markavious Atkinson put on an offensive clinic in the first quarter, scoring 11 points. Bryant Story Jr. chipped in seven points as well en route to a game high 23.

LaFayette battled back in the second quarter, cutting the lead to single-digits going into the break. It was a gritty team effort on the offensive end to get back in the game; no Bulldog player had more than five points in the quarter.

Antavious Woody, who only had three points in the first half, showed out with 13 points in the second half to keep LaFayette in the game.

The Bulldogs won the third quarter and even tied the game up before the Panthers retook the lead. The Panthers managed to escape the third quarter with a six point lead to reestablish their momentum.

The Bulldogs offense went ice cold in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Panthers to get some breathing room late. LaFayette could only muster nine points in the final quarter.

The Bulldogs went an abysmal 55.56% from the free-throw line in the game and went 1-for-5 in the fourth quarter.

Lanett’s offense was ferocious, but only their five starters got in the score column.

Both teams will play in the sub-regional round of the playoffs on Tuesday.