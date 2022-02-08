Lester David Benninger, 90, of Lanett passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Lafayette Nursing Home.

David was born in West Bend, Iowa on Feb. 21, 1931, to the late John Benninger and Lydia Eggli Benninger. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1958 with a degree in business and also served in the United States Navy from 1949 to 1952.

David retired from Prudential Life Insurance Company in Champaign, Illinois after 37 years of service. He was a member of the West Point First United Methodist Church.

David was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, three sisters and his daughter, Lauren Kay Benninger Bannon. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Judy Williams Benninger; two step-daughters, Lisa (Tony) Manley and Georgette Suidan (Stuart Mish); a sister-in-law, Jerry Williams Coggins; grandchildren, Dennis (Karlee) Beasley, Nicholas (Rachel) Beasley, Juliette Mish and William Mish; and great-grandson, Waylon Beasley, along with several nieces and nephews.

David was an avid tennis player for many years and enjoyed University of Illinois football and basketball. He also enjoyed singing with a gospel quartet.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett.

Rev. Eric Mays and Rev. Gerald Carnes will be officiating.

Memorials may be directed to West Point First United Methodist Church or Shawmut United Methodist Church.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.