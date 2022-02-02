Lucy Kate McDowell, age 78, of Roanoke passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Ann Daunhauer of Roanoke; son, Donald Wayne McDowell (Tonya Jo) of Roanoke; six grandchildren, Ashley Daunhauer, James Daunhauer, Jacob Daunhauer, Alex Cook, Emily Cook and Sara Scott; three great-grandchildren, Phoenix Scott, Mackenzie Scott and Kairi Scott; sister, Mary June Winkles of Jackson, Georgia; brother, Charlie Childers, Jr. of Valley; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Chambers County native, Mrs. McDowell was born on Jan. 16, 1944, the daughter of Charlie and Ida Bell Davis Childers, Sr. She was Christian by faith and enjoyed reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. She loved all of her family and especially enjoyed raising her children as a homemaker. Mrs. McDowell enjoyed puzzles and games like sudoku, word searches, and crosswords. She also enjoyed crafting and sewing. Mrs. McDowell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Lamar McDowell; four sisters, Minnie Lois Richardson, Sara Frances Thompson, Orrie Mae Preston and Charlie Bell Childers; and one brother, Ben Terry Childers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Flower memorials may be sent to 4226 Louina Road, Roanoke, Alabama, 36274.

