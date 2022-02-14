Man wanted for striking Opelika police officer with vehicle arrested in Troup County

A man was arrested in Troup County Sunday after allegedly striking an Opelika police officer with a vehicle on Feb. 2, according to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

While patrolling the area at the intersection of Hines Road and Mountville-Hogansville Road, deputies made contact with Allen’s vehicle and made a traffic stop. The driver exited the vehicle and while detaining him, he identified himself as Jarren McKay Allen and was taken into custody.

Upon searching Allen, TCSO deputies recovered a plastic bag in his coat pocket containing a clear crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. After searching Allen, deputies began searching his car and observed a glass tubular smoking device, which is consistent with smoking methamphetamine, and TCSO was determined it did in fact have a large amount of methamphetamine inside. Upon further searching the vehicle, a black in color Stevens 12-gauge pistol grip shotgun was also recovered inside the car.

Allen was arrested and charged locally with possession of a firearm during certain felonies, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and VGCSA-trafficking amphetamine. It was also determined that Allen had outstanding warrants through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for fugitive from justice (felony), along with the following warrants through the Opelika Police Department, assault first degree, felony duty to give information and render aid, drug trafficking (cocaine), possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and three counts of unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance.