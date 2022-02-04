Minister Dotcie Phillips, 76, of Lanett passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her home in Lanett.

Public visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette.

Minister Phillips leaves to cherish her loving memories two sons, John Phillips and William (Eugenia) Blake, both of West Point; one daughter, Beverly (Mark) McCoy of Lanett; one bonus daughter, Thelma Heard of LaFayette; one sister, Rosie Briskey of Five Points; grandchildren: Antrameshia, Paul, Christopher, Jacobie, Mercedes, Ariah and Horace; great-grandchildren: Mahogany, Major, Mason, Zori and Zay; and a host of nieces and nephews.

