Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford visits Chambers Academy

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford visited Chambers Academy on Wednesday. This was part of a monthly speaker series they do call “Real Life Wednesdays.” She spoke to Chambers Academy students about her experiences in life, highlighting her pageant platform “Unplug: a Digital Diet Plan.” Her speech informs students of the harmful effects of over usage of technology, not only with phones, but TVs and computers as well She encouraged the students to limit themselves on their usage and start making conscious efforts to have a more in-person conversation. Bradford placed first runner-up to Miss America in December.