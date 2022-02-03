Missing LaFayette woman found deceased in wooded area

An 83-year-old woman who was reported missing in LaFayette was found dead on Monday, and no foul play has been determined.

The LaFayette Police Department held a press conference Wednesday, where Sgt. Nathan White updated the case of Cleo Jackson, who had gone missing on Sunday, Jan. 30. Jackson had been reported missing by her daughter at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“The LaFayette Police Department, with the assistance of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department and the sheriff’s aviation unit, with ALEA, the Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, and the LaFayette Fire Department immediately started a search,” he said.

White said Jackson was located by helicopter in a wooded area near her residence at approximately 1 p.m. By the time she was located, she had passed away.

“LaFayette investigators were called to the scene and began an investigation,” White said. “At this time, there’s no indication of foul play in the death of Ms. Jackson.”

White said that after being notified of Jackson’s disappearance, it took about four to five hours to find her. He said she was known to walk the neighborhood, but he didn’t know if she was prone to wandering off, as he didn’t have her medical history.

Jackson lived off 9th Avenue, White said.

“And there’s several smaller neighborhoods over there with small wooded areas in between,” he said.

“First of all, I would like to extend our condolences to the Jackson family,” LaFayette Police Chief George Rampey said. “And we want you all to know that our thoughts and our prayers will continue to be with you all. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sheriff Sid Lockhart, Chief Deputy Richard Carter and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department for assisting and for making their resources readily available for use. I’d also like to thank Lieutenant Steve Smith and the Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is known as ALEA Montgomery, and the LaFayette Fire and EMS for all of your assistance.”

Rampey also thanked concerned citizens who assisted or offered to assist in the case.

“And on behalf of Mayor Kenneth Vines and all the city council members of the city of LaFayette, we say thank you to each of you,” he said.