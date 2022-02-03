Mr. Antavious Walton, 16, of Valley passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Public visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, from noon CST until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST at New Dimensions Worship Center in Valley with Bishop Donald Lancaster, pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette.

Mr. Walton leaves to cherish his loving memories a devoted and caring mother, Melissa Calloway of Valley; his father, Anthronicus Walton of Dayton, Ohio; seven brothers: Braylon Walton and Cason Calloway of Valley, VaShawn Bailey of Dayton, Ohio, Kylan Morgan of Columbus, Georgia, Nicholas Walton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Anthronicus Walton, Jr. of Montgomery and Kadarrion Busby; two sisters, MarKease Givens of Cincinnati, Ohio and Antsyln Walton of Lanett; grandparents: Ms. Linda Wright, Barbara Walker and Anthony Walton, all of Valley; aunts: Drusilla James, Anquanetta (Norman) Carlisle and Nyshyda (Maurice) Williams, all of Lanett, Felissa Williams of Auburn, Annette (Robert) Watts of LaFayette, Gina Scott of West Point and Is’cah Willis of Birmingham; uncles: Zanquanious Mathis and Damien (Brittany) Mathis, both of Valley; godparents: Jackie (Tommy) Avery of Valley, Ed Ogletree, Min. Bobbie Ogletree of Valley; a host of cousins, great aunts and uncles and friends; special cousins and friends: Erica Burton, Ankie Williams, Randall Mackey, Shirmiracle Mackey, JaJa Davis, Sr., JaJa Davis, Jr., Lakiesha Meadows, Tameka Wallace, Sonya Ferrell, Eric Glenn, Amber Griggs, Latisha Avery, Chuchundra Maddox, Melissa Nelson, Latrice Sharpe, Joyce Coad, Zaneta Carter, Bo Stanford, Tisha Jones, Dave and Lisa Shirley and Fred Shirley.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.