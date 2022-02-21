Mr. Arthur “Lyn” Coggins, 89, of Opelika passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama.

Lyn was born March 5, 1932, in LaFayette to the late Joe Wheeler Coggins and the late Lurleen Coggins. The oldest son of five children, he is survived by his siblings, Betty Gazzini, Shirley Welch, Jimmy (Ruth) Coggins and Marie Barley. He was dearly loved by his nieces and nephews, Larry (Debbi) Gazzini, Kay (Eddie) McManus, Belinda (Keith) Miles, Katrina (Zach) Duffey, Mike Burke, David Burke, Kevin Wilson, and his best friend, Ray Bridges.

Lyn was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marion, and nephew, Ronald Pearce.

Lyn shared an unbreakable bond with his great-grandson by marriage, Jack Gotham, whom he helped care for as a baby into early school years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from West Point Pepperell Mill.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. CST at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church in LaFayette in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.