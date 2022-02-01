Mr. Branon W. Ray, age 57, of Valley, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at his residence.

Branon was born on June 27, 1964, in Valley. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a hardworking man who had worked for a number of years in the textile industry before going to Mando. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on old cars. He loved his children and grandchildren.

Branon is survived by his parents, Wayne and Sherry Ray; sons, Casey W. Ray (Kim), Adam Ray and Daniel Ray; grandchildren, Christina Ray, Hunter Nolen, Jase Ray, Karlee Ray and Charlie Ray; and brother, Tod Ray (Angie).

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Pauline Milner and Rose Smith.

Funeral services for Branon will be private. His family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley. Due to the COVID pandemic, Branon’s family asks that those planning to attend his visitation please wear a mask.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.