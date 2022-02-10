Mr. Charles Robert Mitchell, age 88, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Mr. Mitchell was born on Jan. 28, 1934, in Wedowee, Alabama to the late Bob and Dessie Rodgers Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-nine years, Gaynor Colley Mitchell, and siblings, Hazel Mitchell, Luke Mitchell, William Mitchell, Nellie Byrd and Becky Ward.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a mechanic and truck driver during his enlistment. He was employed as a mechanic at Dabb’s Auto Repair and worked in the logging industry with Mitchell Logging and Fuller’s Logging during his life. He always had a vehicle or lawnmower that he was working on around the house. He was readily available for projects that his family wanted done and truly enjoyed helping to make projects for Vacation Bible School each year.

He is survived by his children, Shelia (Todd) Fuller and Cynthia Gunn, all of Lanett; grandchildren, Alicia Gunn, Ashley (T.J.) Bond, Kimberly (Chad) Carter, Suzanne (Jaren) Carter, Amanda (Tyler) Slay, Stephanie Fuller and Danielle Fuller; great-grandchildren, Adalyn Carter, Catherine Carter, Benjamin Todd Slay and Levi Slay; siblings, Dovie Roberts, Zack (Amy) Mitchell and Sarah Hughes; and brother-in-law, Freddie Ward; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He loved his family fiercely, and he was a strong man who was always grinning. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will surely be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST at the Shawmut First Church of the Nazarene. Graveside services will follow in Shawmut Cemetery. The Reverends Tim and Bonnye Campbell will officiate. Mr. Mitchell’s family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. EST until the service hour at the church.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Shawmut First Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 104, Valley, Alabama, 36854.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.