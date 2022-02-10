Mr. Eugene Blair, 60, of Fredonia, Alabama died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Eugene was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Valley to the late Bradford Eugene Blair, Jr. and Kate Yates Blair.

He was a member and chairman of the trustees of the New Hope Baptist Church in Fredonia. He worked as a large animal vet tech and herd manager for 25 years at Auburn University, was a member of the Chambers County Cattleman’s Association, served on the Chambers County Rec Board, was chief of the Fredonia Fire Department and served on the Five Points Fire Department, and was a member of the Fredonia Town Council.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. CT at the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Fredonia with the Rev. Rusty Letson and the Rev. Allen Smith officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday from noon CT until 2 p.m. CT at the New Hope Baptist Church prior to the graveside service.

He is survived by his wife, Naomi Blair; mother, Kate Blair; daughter, Taylor B. Arnett (Kydan); sister, Regenia Barninger; nephew, Harrison (Sarah) Barninger their children, Lexi and Kylie.

He was preceded in death by his father, B.E. Blair, Jr.; grandfather, B. E. Blair, Sr.; grandmother, Mary L. Blair; grandfather, David Yates and grandmother, Annie Mae Yates.

Flowers are welcomed, but the family encourages sponsorship to a 4-H or FFA child in your area in memory of C. Eugene Blair.

