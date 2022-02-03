Mr. Eugene Broughton, 57, of Camp Hill, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Moultrie, Georgia.

Public visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 1 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. CST at Camp Hill City Cemetery in Camp Hill, Alabama with Rev. Terence Hughley officiating.

Mr. Broughton leaves his life memories with six sisters: Lavonia Giles of Opelika, Minnie (Eddie) Griffin of Camp Hill, Alabama, Linda Broughton of LaFayette, Eva Mitchell of Syracuse, New York, Carolyn (Jeffery) Nolen of Loachapoka, Alabama and Mary Joyce Pryor of Auburn; two brothers, Curtis Broughton of Camp Hill, Alabama and Jimmy Broughton of New York; two aunts; four uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

