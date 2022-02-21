Mr. Fletcher Edward Pinkard, 75, of Roanoke died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery at 150 Banks Road in Roanoke at 11 a.m. (CST) with Rev. Calvin Trammell officiating. Visitation will be at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, from 4 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Pinkard was born in Randolph County and was a very active member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. He served as chairperson of the Administrative Board, the Trustee Board and was a musician.

Mr. Pinkard graduated from Randolph County Training School, Booker T. Washington Business College and attended Texas College. He served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1972. Mr. Pinkard began his career at CSX Railroad, where he worked until retirement. He married Catherine Lyles in 1979, and to this union one daughter, Melody, was born.

Mr. Pinkard was very active in the community. He was especially known as a pianist and was the musician for: the Male Chorus, The Five Trumpets, The Old Ship of Zion, Sweet Home, St. Paul, State Line, Mt. Pisgah and Rehope Baptist Churches.

Mr. Pinkard will be remember for his love of music, his lovable and entertaining personality, his empathy for people in need, his ability to tell a story and beat you laughing before he makes it to the punch line and most importantly his love for God and his family.

Mr. Pinkard is survived by a devoted wife: Catherine Pinkard of Roanoke; one daughter, Melody Pinkard of Auburn; six sisters: Margaret Hester of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Roxie Joiner, Georgia Ann (Rev. William) Phillips, Lela Brady, Juanita (Bishop Lathonia) Wright and Patsy (Donald) Kirk, all of Roanoke; one brother: Robert R. Pinkard of Roanoke; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

This graveside service will be live-streamed on Vines Funeral Home Facebook page.

