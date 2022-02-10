Mr. J. L. Baty, 67, of LaFayette died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

J. L. was born in Chambers County June 19, 1954, to the late Harold Baty and the late Rosa Lee Wood Baty.

He was a member of The Bridge Church in Beulah, Alabama, and was retired from the Fairfax Mill after 45 years of service.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Bryan officiating.

He is survived by his children, Rhonda Hagan (Tony), Keashia Hilyer (Clay), Rene Gregory (Chris), Jr. Baty (Melody) and Danielle Baty; 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy Baty; sister, Glenda Cook; sister-in-law, April Adcock; and his in-laws, Willard and Ethel Adcock.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.