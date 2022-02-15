Mr. Jackie Ray Earle “Paw Paw,” age 77, of Opelika left this world suddenly on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Jackie was a loving, dependable husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.

He was born to the late Pate and Loreen Earle on Sept. 16, 1944, in Lanett. Upon graduating from high school, Jackie continued his education at Massey Junior College. He was then drafted into the United States Army. He served two years in Vietnam. He met his wife, Diane, in 1969 through friends and family. Together, they raised six children with God as head of the family. He was affectionately called “Paw Paw” by 21 grandchildren. He was fortunate to have met one great-grandchild.

Jackie was a strong family man. He loved his family most of all. He enjoyed horse shows and any sporting events that his children and grandchildren participated in. He could talk to anyone anywhere he went. He never met a stranger. He will certainly be missed by all who knew him.

Jackie is survived by his wife, Diane Carrell Earle; children, Jackie (Melanie) Earle, Christy (Gary) Rider, Robbie (Tonia) Earle, Danny (Ashley) Earle, Beckie (Brandon) Garrett and Barbi (Travis) Lackey; grandchildren, Grace, Jackson, Jacob, Sam, Garrison, Reagan, Christian, Nolan, Dylan, Lilyan, Alex, Ashton, Ailmer, Anderson, and a baby girl on the way, Addison, Annsley, Wesley, Emma, Everly, Noah and Rileigh; great-grandchild, Derriontae; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with interment following in Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett. The Reverend Billy Earl will be officiating. His family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 p.m. EST until 8 p.m. EST.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Jackie, or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.