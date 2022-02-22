Mr. James Edward “Eddie” Voss, age 74, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Lanier Nursing Home in Valley.

Eddie was born on Sept. 19, 1947, in Langdale, Alabama. He was of the Christian faith and attended the church at Lanier Nursing Home as long as he was able to. He was a proud former student of Valley Haven School who loved people and never met a stranger. He loved music and to play his guitar.

Eddie is survived by his sister, Lily McCarley (Elbert, Sr.); brother, Mike Yarbrough; aunt, Juvene Henry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Noverlene Yarbrough; grandparents, Edmond R. Voss and Rebecca J. Voss; and nephew, Michael Yarbrough.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. (EST) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The Reverend Eugene McCarley will officiate. Eddie’s family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10 a.m. (EST) until the service hour at the funeral home.

