Mr. Jerry Lee Coleman, Sr., age 74, of West Point passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

Mr. Coleman was born in West Point on Jan. 16, 1948, to the late Tom Coleman and Margaret Weldon Coleman.

Mr. Coleman proudly served his country in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War.

Jerry was a strong man of faith and a strong family man. He loved his family, and he loved his church family at Victory Baptist Church. Jerry was a provider, a man who sacrificed for others and was always willing to help others in any way he could.

Jerry was a truck driver for 44 years and earned the Million Miles award for his safe driving. He was also a diesel mechanic and loved Ford-made vehicles.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He was an avid University of Alabama football fan (Roll Tide!) and Atlanta Braves fan.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jennifer Starling Coleman; children, Regina (Drew) Creamer and Jerry Lee Coleman, Jr.; siblings, Lewis Coleman, Sharon (Mike) Weekes, Gail (Johnny) Williams, Wayne (Rhonda) Coleman, Delilah (Benny) Autrey and Alan (Judy) Coleman; grandchildren, Kendall Brooks, Tyler Creamer and Kaden Coleman; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Victory Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 3 p.m. EST. His family will be receiving friends at the church Friday evening from 5 p.m. EST until 7 p.m. EST.

