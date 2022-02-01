Mr. Michael J. Watkins, 61, of Roanoke, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in Lagrange.

Public visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. CST until 3 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

An evening visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. CST until 8 p.m. CST at Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church in Roanoke, Alabama.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Stateline Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin, Georgia at 1 p.m. CST. Rev. L.B. Houston will be the eulogist, and Rev. Calvin Trammell will be officiating.

Mr. Watkins leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife of 15 years, Yolanda Hambrick Watkins; one son, Michael Marcell Watkins (Danyella); two daughters, Tonya Scott and Brittney Hambrick; three brothers: Stacy James Watkins, Rodney (Colquette) Watkins and Patrick (Anjonetta) Watkins; four grandchildren: Kadell Scott, Taylor Scott, Marius Scott and Tobias James Hambrick; and a great host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.