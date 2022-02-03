Mr. Rand D. (Terry) Burns, 57, of Camp Hill, Alabama died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Brummitt Cemetery in Camp Hill, Alabama at 1 p.m. CST with Min. Anthony Pogue officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 2 p.m. CST to 6 p.m. CST.

Mr. Burns is survived by a devoted wife: Hazel Burns of Dadeville; one daughter: Benesa (Anthony) Riggans of Talladega; two sons: Triston Burns and Justice Hunter, both of Dadeville; four sisters: Sandra (Joe) Tillery of Hampton, Georgia, Linda Farrow of Camp Hill, Sheila (Gregory) Sullivan of Jacksonville, Florida and Phyllis (Stanley) Duncan of Cypress, Texas; one brother: William “Mike” (Linda) Burns of Camp Hill; one aunt: Annie Caldwell of Camp Hill; two uncles: Samuel (Joan) Farrow of Dorchester, Massachusetts and Harold Farrow of Camp Hill; four grandchildren: Astoria, Tatyena and Taniya Riggans, all of Talladega, and Anthony Riggans of Birmingham; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit www.vinesfuneralhome.com.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc. in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.