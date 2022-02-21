Mr. Richard Wayne Maddox, 78, a resident of Beulah, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at EAMC Lanier.

Mr. Maddox was born in Langdale on April 6, 1943. He served in the U. S. Navy on the USS Chipola AO-63. He retired from West Point Foundry and Masterbrand Cabinetry. He loved his family, hunting, fishing and Alabama football.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Butts Maddox; daughters, Carolee (Doug) Whaley and Tammy (Carey) Carroll; grandchildren, Andrew (JoJo) Turbanic, Tyler Clark, Dylan Clark and Jamie Clark; great-grandchildren, McKenzy Mason, Karter Turbanic, Kallie Turbanic, Kammi Turbanic and Maddox Clark; nephews, Jimmy (Lona) Hawkins and Buddy (Paula) Maddox; and a niece, Wanda (Robert) Freeland.

His parents, Robert Grady Maddox, Sr. and Minnie Lee Ferguson Maddox preceded him in death, as well as his siblings, Edna Maddox Hawkins, Howard Maddox, Robert Grady Maddox, Jr. and Edward Maddox.

The family will be having a private celebration of life. Please visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book or light a remembrance candle in his memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local church or to one’s favorite charity.

