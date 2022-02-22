Mr. Royzell Lockhart, 60, of Waverly died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Mt. Pelia Missionary Baptist Church on 377 Lee Road 78 in Camp Hill, Alabama at 1 p.m. CST with Rev. Otis J. Tyner, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, from 2 p.m. CST to 6 p.m. CST.

Mr. Lockhart was born in Chambers County and was a very active member of Mt. Pelia Missionary Baptist Church. He served in many areas over the years. It is recorded that he served as church secretary, chairman of the Pulpit Committee and as chairman of the Deacon Board, Trustee Board, Finance Committee and Flower Committee.

Mr. Lockhart established his career at West Point Stevens. Later in life he worked for East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and eventually retired from Vulcan Materials Company in Notasulga, Alabama.

Mr. Lockhart will be remembered as a hard working person who could always be counted on to be there for you.

Mr. Lockhart is survived by a life companion, Mary Ann Webb of Camp Hill; three siblings: Bishop Lockhart, Jr. and Rebecca Lockhart, both of LaFayette, and Linda Faye Moss of Camp Hill; two aunts: Lucy Mae Heard of Lanett and Bertha Robinson of Waverly and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.