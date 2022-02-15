Mr. Tommy Cecil Blackmon, 78, of Wadley, Alabama died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Mr. Blackmon was born in Troup County on May 6, 1943, to the late William Blackmon and the late Rosa Lee Norred Blackmon. He retired from the Chambers County Highway Department, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching Alabama football.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette with the Rev. Chuck Goodwin officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday at Shiloh Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

He is survived by his sons, Tommy Blackmon, Jr. (Diane), Walter Blackmon (Laura), Eddie Looser (Mary) and John Looser (Becky); daughter, Jeannie Looser Hancock; brother, Marion Blackmon (Dorothy); 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Faye Blackmon; brothers, William Billy Blackmon and Leroy Blackmon; and sisters, Ester Story, Gladys Duett and Hatty Gable.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.