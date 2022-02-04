Mr. Willie C. Holloway, 82, of LaGrange passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Public viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. CST at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette.

Mr. Holloway is survived by two daughters and one son, Jeanette Holloway of Las Vegas and Mary Holloway and Richard Holloway, both of Lagrange; four sisters: Helen Holloway, Doris (Chester) Williams Thomas, Louise (Melvin) Askew and Marie Carlisle, all of Lafayette; sisters-in-law, Bessie Mae Huguley, Elizabeth Huguley and Alma Holloway, all of Lagrange, and Flossie Nelson of Columbus, Georgia; grandchildren: Carlton Newton, Erica Newton, Marco Chambers, Randall Chambers, Rafael Chambers, Lakila Ware, Marcus Holloway and Kawana Holloway; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.