Mr. Willie James Bell, 70, of LaGrange (formerly of LaFayette) died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in LaFayette. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Handy Cemetery in LaFayette at 2 p.m. CST with Rev. Terry Magby officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 2 p.m. CST to 6 p.m. CST.

Mr. Bell is survived by his daughter: Phyllistine Bell of West Point; two sons: Kelvin (Renee) Bell of West Point and Marcus Little of LaFayette; stepdaughter, Charlotte Magby of LaFayette; two grandchildren; two sisters: Bertha Bell and Katherine Bell, both of LaFayette; one brother, Willie (Sharon) Bell Jr. of LaGrange; special friend, Dasanta “Pone” Robinson of Atlanta; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc. in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.