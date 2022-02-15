Mrs. Bessie Mae Wyckoff, 72, of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, Alabama.

Public visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, from 2 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Jackson Gap, Alabama with Rev. Willie Dell Traylor officiating.

Mrs. Wyckoff is survived by three daughters, Angela (Grady) Sims of Dadeville, Alabama, Loretta (Robert) Wyckoff of Alexander City, Alabama and Alecia Wyckoff of Alexander City, Alabama; five sons: Lee (Lenore) Crayton of Dadeville, Alabama, James (Shirley) Wyckoff of Tuskegee, Terry Wyckoff of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, Derrick (Lytopia) Wyckoff of Jacksons Gap, Alabama and Michael (Melissa) Wyckoff of Jacksons Gap, Alabama; three brothers, Johnny (Laura) Crayton of Dadeville, Alabama, Joe (Anita) Crayton of Dadeville, Alabama, and David Crayton of Jacksons Gap, Alabama; one sister, Clemmie (Joseph) Griffin of Goodwater, Alabama; twenty-three grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; special friend, Willie Gross; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

