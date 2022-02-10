Mrs. Betty Ragsdale Conley, 78, a resident of Lanett, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Lanier Nursing Home in Valley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley with Rev. Derrick Rutledge officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Lanett. The visitation will be Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST at the funeral home.

Survivors include her children, Joan Reagan, John Conley and Mary Ann Milner; sister, Barbara Ragsdale Duvall; four grandchildren, Noah Reagan, Jesse Conley, Christopher Milner and Tiffany Brown; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Conley was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ragsdale; father, J. T. Ragsdale; sister, Faye Smedley; brother-in-law, Charles Duvall; and niece, Malinda Duvall.

Mrs. Conley was born in Langdale, Alabama on June 19, 1943. She retired from West Point Pepperell as a payroll clerk. She loved to go to the beauty shop, dancing and going out to eat. She enjoyed eating chocolate, attending gospel singings and going to church. She was a member of Pine Forest Congregational Church.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Pine Forest Congregational Church.

Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book or light a memorial candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.