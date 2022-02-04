Mrs. Charlotte Barber Fulghum, 71, of LaFayette died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

She was born in LaFayette on Nov. 21, 1950, to the late William Pierce Barber, Jr. and the late Kathryn Barber.

Charlotte’s love for her family is well known. She never missed a football, softball, basketball or volleyball game for her kids or her grandkids. She attended dance competitions and recitals (she used to say she was dancing along with them in her head!), cheerleading competitions and nearly every school function. She was their biggest fan.

Her love of all animals came a close second to her family. Charlotte gave a loving home to numerous dogs and cats throughout her life. She even rescued a baby deer once.

Her other loves include cross-stitching, pictures and cooking. Many people have been blessed with her pictures, and her warm, gooey lava cakes, cheesecakes and lasagna have been enjoyed in many homes. Memaw would cook several different dishes to make sure all her babies were well fed.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alice Victoria Barber; and two infant brothers, Stacey and Tracey.

She is survived by her husband of forty-nine and a half years, Steve Fulghum; her son, Brandon (Megan) Fulghum; her daughter, Kelly (Adam) Hurst; her four grandchildren, Hayden Hurst, Lily Fulghum, Halle Hurst and Lila Kate Fulghum, who claim to be her “favorite;” her sister, Cathy (Van) Joyner, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Penton Church Of God with burial at the Sweet Home Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Campbell officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday at the Penton Church of God from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service.

