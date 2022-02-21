Mrs. Clover Lee Farrow Bradberry
Published 4:33 pm Monday, February 21, 2022
Mrs. Clover Lee Farrow Bradberry, 53, of Birmingham passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. CST at Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville, Alabama with Rev. Vincent Ellison as pastor and Pastor Yohontas Matthews as the eulogist.
Mrs. Farrow-Bradberry leaves cherished memories with her husband, Darryl Bradberry of Birmingham; three loving daughters, Tasia Farrow, April Farrow and Jaqueste Farrow, all of Birmingham; eight grandchildren: Cornelius Farrow, My’Kasia Farley, Kenntavious Farrow, Eli Edwards, Michael Farley, III, Olivia Farrow, Josiah Bohannon and Shiloh Farrow; two nieces, Jermeshia Farrow and Jerleshia Farrow; two aunts, Earnestine Pearson and Emma Edwards; one uncle, James Ferrell; and a host of cousins and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.