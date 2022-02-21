Mrs. Clover Lee Farrow Bradberry, 53, of Birmingham passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. CST at Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville, Alabama with Rev. Vincent Ellison as pastor and Pastor Yohontas Matthews as the eulogist.

Mrs. Farrow-Bradberry leaves cherished memories with her husband, Darryl Bradberry of Birmingham; three loving daughters, Tasia Farrow, April Farrow and Jaqueste Farrow, all of Birmingham; eight grandchildren: Cornelius Farrow, My’Kasia Farley, Kenntavious Farrow, Eli Edwards, Michael Farley, III, Olivia Farrow, Josiah Bohannon and Shiloh Farrow; two nieces, Jermeshia Farrow and Jerleshia Farrow; two aunts, Earnestine Pearson and Emma Edwards; one uncle, James Ferrell; and a host of cousins and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.