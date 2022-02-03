Mrs. Elizabeth Lamb Jackson of LaFayette passed away at 83 years of age on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Allen Jackson, son, William “Allen” Jackson and grandson, Ryan Jackson Roughton.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Keith) Roughton of LaFayette; one surviving sister, Anne Carter of LaFayette; grandson, Adam (Bethany) Roughton of Orange Beach, Alabama and great-grandchildren, Pearce and Caroline Roughton of Orange Beach, Alabama.

Mrs. Jackson loved her family very much.

Mrs. Jackson was born May 26, 1938, in Chambers County, the youngest of five siblings and many half brothers and half sisters.

She was married to her husband for 32 years before his death. She fondly remembers moving to town, and she was so excited to join her husband’s church. She grew up on a farm and was tickled to move to the big city of LaFayette.

She joined the First Baptist Church of LaFayette and was a faithful member for over 60 years. She served in many areas of the church. Her favorite church role was serving as the Sunday school director for the LaFayette Nursing Home. She served in this capacity for over 25 years. She was responsible for coordinating the Sunday school lesson and getting the patients moved from their room to the activity room. She loved visiting with the members weekly. She also visited the patients during the week for many years, having formed many friendships with them.

Mrs. Jackson retired with 32 years of service with the Auburn University Extension Service. She served as administrative assistant to numerous county agents. Because of her employment with Auburn University, she was a season ticket holder of Auburn football games for over 60 years. When she stopped attending the games, she continued to purchase tickets so she could give them to her friends.

She was a member of the LaFayette Pilot Club for many years. She served as Pilot president, vice president and many offices of the club. She always recalled the many Pilot Club conventions she attended over the years. She always said she would have never traveled to as many places were it not for the Pilot Club.

For the past four years, she has enjoyed helping her daughter babysit her two great-grandchildren. She could often be seen pushing the girls in riding toys up and down the driveway. She loved everyone who knew her.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the LaFayette City Cemetery with Rev. Scott Ferguson and Rev. Paul Howard officiating.

Visitation will be held at the cemetery from 2:30 p.m. until time for the service on Saturday.

Donations can be made to the LaFayette First Baptist Church at 201 LaFayette Street South LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home of LaFayette will be handling arrangements.