Mrs. Johnnie Ruth Satterwhite, 92, of LaFayette passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at EAMC in Opelika.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Friendship Baptist Church No. 2 in LaFayette with Pastor Curtis Spidell officiating.

Mrs. Satterwhite is survived by three children: Dorothy Satterwhite, Tommy Satterwhite and Jesse Satterwhite, all of Lafayette; her grandchildren: Keela (Morris) Carr, Franklin (Stephanie) Satterwhite, Ira (Connie) Bledsoe, Reginald Satterwhite, Mekeldric Shealey, Keanna Satterwhite, LaAngel Ellis, Brian (Shannon) Bledsoe, Delvron Bledsoe, LaCretia (Curran) Hale, Kimberly Bledsoe, Ronald James, April Bledsoe, Felicia Bledsoe, Jacina Smith and Cavet James; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, which include Najee (Brandon) Brundage, Anferenee (Tosha) Moore, Joseavious Satterwhite, Jadarion Satterwhite, Jaqyvoun Satterwhite, Jamaroun Satterwhite and many more; her siblings, Ezekiel Woody, Charles Woody, Larry Woody and Mattie Rie Woody; her stepchildren, Kimberly (Theo) Abner, Christine (Billy) Holloway, Gary (Angela) Frazier and Donald Jean Frazier; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

