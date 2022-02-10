Mrs. Judy Brummitt Lane, 77, of Camp Hill died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Brummitt Cemetery in Camp Hill at 1 p.m. CST with Rev. Bernard Harris officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 2 p.m. CST to 6 p.m. CST.

Mrs. Lane is survived by her brother: Curtis Brummitt, Jr. of Camp Hill; one nephew, Christopher Brummitt of Camp Hill; two sisters-in-law, Janet Brummitt and JoAnn Hill, both of Camp Hill; two first cousins, Cecelia Brummitt-Dozier and Mollie Brummitt, both of Birmingham; and a host of family and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc. in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.