Mrs. Lue Staples, 70, of Atlanta passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia.

Public visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. CST until 1 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

An evening visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 4 p.m. EST until 6 p.m. EST at Church of Goodwill and Faith in Atlanta.

A graveside service will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at noon CST at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Wadley, Alabama with Pastor Douglas Jones, Sr. officiating and Bishop Dr. Farris Long, II as the eulogist.

Mrs. Staples leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Lovell Staples; three children: Paris Lovell Staples, Eddie LaShawn Staples and LaQuita (Jermaine) Thompson, all of Atlanta; eleven grandchildren: Peri Staples, Sanai Staples, Piper Staples, Terriny Parks, Eddie A. Staples, Chelae Staples, Zion Wise and Keiara, Mekhi, Le’Andria and Jermaine Thompson; one brother, George (Maggie) James of Five Points, Alabama; one sister, Mae Thelma (Jimmy) Mccoy of Lafayette; five great-grandchildren: Eddie Staples, Elijah Staples, E’marie Staples, C’Niyan Mapson and Kash’awn Key; two godchildren, Tristan Manning and Jasmine William; two brothers-in-law, Leonard B. Staples, Jr. of Atlanta and Athan ( Mildred ) Staples of St. Louis, Missouri; three sisters-in-law, Betty Staples of Atlanta, Mattie Finely of LaFayette and Estella Giles of Detroit; extended family: Anderson, Lucy, and John Chaney; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and three special friends: Barbara Smith Rodgers, Annie Daniels and Ann Spear.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.