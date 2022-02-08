Mrs. Montez Tucker, 75, of Camp Hill, Alabama passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her residence in Camp Hill.

Public visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from noon until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at noon CST at Camp Hill City Cemetery in Camp Hill.

Montez leaves her precious memories to be cherished by her two sons, John (Amanda) Tucker Jr. and Derek (Dana) Tucker, both of Camp Hill; one daughter, Monique (Warren) Tucker of Camp Hill; three brothers, Andre (Nellie) Bickerstaff of Camp Hill, Bobby Bickerstaff of Camp Hill and Tyrone (Michelle) Brooks of Lanett; two brothers-in-law, Milton Weaver Jr. of Camp Hill and William Ponds of Dadeville, Alabama; four sisters-in-law, Martha Tucker of Waverly, Alabama, Florene (Eddie) Kirk of Opelika, Mae Bell Kelley of Opelika and Betty Ponds of Camp Hill; grandchildren: Javonte (Tisha) Pearson, Jessica Morgan, Donquavis Tucker, Lamarquis Tucker, Cortez Tucker, Paris Tucker, Jade Singer, Najae Ware, Dorian Allen, Onius Heard and Trinity Tucker; great-grandchildren: Amauri Cleveland, Kloie Morgan, Kali Morgan, Kaiseon Morgan and Kylei Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.