Ms. Esta Bell Williams, 59, of LaFayette passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette with Pastor Michael T. Stiggers, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette.

Ms. Williams is survived by her son, ShaRosky ‘Kenny’ Williams of Southaven, Mississippi; three brothers, Tony Williams and Emerson (Genise) Williams, both of LaFayette, and Michael (Sylvia) Williams of Mobile; two sisters, Mildred (Carl) Kirk and May (Julian) Magby, both of LaFayette; one bonus brother, Alfred Moss of Newnan, Georgia; one bonus sister-in-law, Marshell Wallace of Camp Hill, Alabama; two special friends, Jamie Brooks and Katie Walker, both of LaFayette; one special niece, who was like a daughter, Amber Todd of Atlanta; three god-children, Jamison, Char’Linda and Braven Walton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.