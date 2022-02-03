OUR VIEW: Congrats to signees Wednesday

On Wednesday, our reporters ran around the county, trying to cover all of the players who were signing letters of intent to play athletics at the college level.

It’s always incredible to see just how much athletic talent we have in this area, and how our local schools help our students chase those dreams.

Callaway, Troup and LaGrange each had five or more athletes sign on Wednesday, and just across the state line both Lanett and LaFayette had athletes sign to play major college football.

It’s no wonder that Kirby Smart, Billy Napier, Geoff Collins and others have made stops in our area over the last few weeks.

Recruiting has gone from a regional thing to a national one, especially for Smart, Napier and the rest of the coaches in the SEC. Story’s signing was broadcast live on a major network.

Regardless of how it goes from here, we want to wish all of these athletes luck. Whether or not they are a star or win a national championship, signing to play college athletics gives them a jumpstart on their future. They get a chance to earn a top-notch education from a quality school, while chasing any dreams on the gridiron or baseball field.

That’s what it’s truly all about.

Football is a lot of fun, but it won’t last forever. Eventually, we all have to fall back on our education and experience.

Congratulations to everyone who signed on Wednesday.

Soak up the memories ahead, work hard, and know you’ve got a lot of people cheering for you.