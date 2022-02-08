Penn William Marshall was born on Oct. 4, 1944, to the Late Enoch L. and Effie L. Marshall in Chambers County. On Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, he was called home to be with the Lord at Twin Fountains Nursing Home in LaGrange.

Penn was a member of Church of Christ of Lanett, where he fulfilled his duties. He worked as a brick mason, as a custodian at Rehobeth School, and he also worked for Givorn’s Foods in West Shawmut and later transferred to Givorn’s Foods in West Point until he retired.

His parents, his brother, Hubbard L. Marshall, and his sister, Daisy M. Spruiel, preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memories four sisters: Hattie P. Marshall and Ethel Andrews of Lanett, Carrie S. Marshall of Brooklyn, New York and Lula F. Marshall of Valley; two brothers: John (Clara) Marshall of Valley and Jimmy Marshall of Lanett; twelve nephews; five nieces, and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews as well as cousins and friends.

A special thanks to Elvonia PCH of West Point and Twin Fountains Nursing Home of LaGrange.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Unity Mortuary in Valley.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett, Pastor Willis officiating.