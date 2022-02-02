Points’ McMillan scores 1,000th point in victory

By Point University

WEST POINT, Ga. (Jan. 31, 2022) – Iyanna McMillan scored her 1,000th career point on a layup in the second quarter to help the Point University women’s basketball team earn a 72-63 victory over Montreat Monday afternoon in West Point Park Gymnasium.

With the win, Point advances to 17-3 (14-3 AAC) and extends their win streak out to five. The Cavaliers fell to 11-11 (8-9 AAC).

Point took an early lead out of the first quarter, 17-16, but Montreat powered back, outscoring Point 20-14 in the second quarter to lead 36-31. In the third quarter, a layup from Marta Gimenez with under a minute left gave the Skyhawks a 48-47 lead, but Montreat’s Caleigh Raby answered with a layup to enter the final quarter leading 49-48.

Out of the quarter, Montreat extended their lead out 54-50 before McMillan and Gimenez connected for back-to-back three-pointers to give Point the lead 56-54 and the Skyhawks went on to extend their lead out by nine to end the game.

Gimenez led all-scorers with 19 points, tacking on four rebounds, four assists and five steals. Sheyvonne Owens followed with her ninth double-double of the season, tying her school record 22 rebounds and scoring 14 points. McMillan finished with 12 points and Hannah Williams recorded 10.

Up next, Point hosts Brenau on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m.