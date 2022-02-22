Registration for spring sports set to begin

The dates are fast approaching for spring sports participation in Valley and Lanett.

A coaches’ meeting for Valley Parks & Recreation youth baseball, softball and coach pitch ball will be taking place at 6:30 p.m. EDT, Monday, Feb. 28 at Valley Community Center. The registration deadline for baseball, softball and coach pitch is 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. The deadline to register for soccer is 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, and the registration deadline for track is 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

A coaches’ clinic for soccer will be taking place on the fields behind Valley Community Center from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 8, 10, 15 and 17.

Baseball tryouts will be taking place at Valley Sportsplex. For children trying out for 7 and 8-year-old coach pitch, it will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 7. Try-outs for 9 and 10-year-olds are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, and they will be taking place at 7:30 p.m. on the same day for 9 and 10-year-olds.

Softball tryouts will also be at the Sportsplex. They will be taking place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 14 for coach pitch and for ages 9 to 12 at 6 p.m. the next day, Tuesday, March 15.

Starting on February 28, the Lanett Recreation Department will be accepting registrations for the 2022 youth T-ball (ages 5 and 6) and coach pitch (7 and 8) teams. There are no fees required, and registration will continue until April 1st.

Meetings about these sports will be taking place at the James A. Hardy Gym at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 14 for T-ball and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 for 7 and 8-year-old coach pitch.

Track and field registration also runs from Feb. 28 to April 1. It’s for those from age 7 to 14. Practice starts at Morgan-Washburn Stadium at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Fees are not required. Summer activities will be announced later.

Registration forms are available at W.O. Lance Elementary School, the Recreation Department and at Lanett City Hall.

For more information, contact the Lanett Recreation Department at (334) 644-4316.