SiO2 invests in SUSCC students

The Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) Foundation announced in a press release a multi-year commitment from Si02 Materials Science to establish the SiO2 Advanced Manufacturing Scholarship and Internship Program.

This gift will initially cover six full scholarships for students enrolled in Southern Union’s Advanced Manufacturing programs of study and will dramatically broaden the ability of the college to meet the workforce needs of the area.

The scholarship offers Southern Union’s Technical Education Division and Si02 an avenue in which they can join forces to provide qualified students with supervised work-based learning experiences on the job as well as in the classroom. The program offers an opportunity for potential employment of students upon successful completion and graduation from the Advanced Manufacturing Technology program.

“This is a game-changer for our program,” said SU President Todd Shackett. “The extraordinary generosity of the Si02 will bring exciting opportunities for our students.”

For consideration for the program, applicants must have a 3.0 GPA to be accepted and maintain a 2.75 GPA throughout the program. While simultaneously enrolled in courses at SU related to their declared area of study, participants are expected to work a minimum of 20 hours per week at a rate of $15 per hour.

“SiO2 Materials Science is thrilled to partner with Southern Union to provide incredible opportunities for students in our community,” said Tai Boos of Si02 Training and Development. “We look forward to nurturing our relationship as we watch these students thrive!”

Applications for the Si02 Materials Science Advanced Manufacturing Scholarship and Internship Program are available at suscc.edu or by contacting esewell@suscc.edu.

SiO2 Materials Science is an advanced materials science company with deep roots in chemistry and engineering. The company is dedicated to producing step-change innovative solutions via proprietary, advanced, materials science. SiO2 engineers patented containers and surfaces for the Biotechnology, Genomics, Diagnostics, Consumer Products, and Cosmetics industries.