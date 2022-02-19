Sweep the Hooch set for late March

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper announced that the annual watershed-wide trash clean-up, Sweep the Hooch, is once again looking for volunteers to clean up parks, tributaries and access points along the Chattahoochee River.

This year’s Sweep the Hooch will take place on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

There are three types of volunteers needed for the event.

Walkers are land-based volunteers who will pick up trash in and around the river or tributaries. Most often, volunteers will get in some shallow water. At some sites, walkers will specifically target invasive, non-native vegetation (such as privet).

Waders are volunteers equipped with waders or wading boots and are stationed at select sites. These volunteers will collect trash from the shallow water areas, and from areas on the river bank that are accessed most easily from the river and streamside trails. Volunteers must provide their own waders.

Paddlers will use kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards and travel between three and five miles per segment while picking up litter. These crafts are useful in collecting debris from portions of the river that cannot be accessed from the land side. Volunteers must provide their own kayaks, canoes, and/or SUPs. Boats are not available on-site.

Donations are welcome. For every $10 donated, the Chattahoochee River Keeper is able to remove one pound of trash from waterways.

According to chattahoochee.org, in 26 years, CRK has removed more than two million pounds of trash and tires – equal to 25 full 18-wheeler tractor-trailers of trash.

Te register, go to chattahoochee.org/sweep-the-hooch/.