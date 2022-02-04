Tracy Ridgeway-Shepard was born on Feb. 3, 1974, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, The daughter of Johnny and Vicki Ridgeway.

Tracy received a kidney from her mother, Vicki, at 15 months old and was one of the longest surviving kidney transplant recipients in the world.

Tracy is preceded in death by her Papa (Willie T. Hinkle) of Valley and her Nana (Eloise J. Hinkle) of Valley.

Tracy was kind, loving, feisty, an animal lover and an arts and crafts enthusiast. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and best friend to us all.

Tracy leaves behind her mother, Vicki Ridgeway; father, Johnny Ridgeway (Ana); siblings, Maya Bowling (Daryl) and Johnny Jr. (Nelle), Josiah (Tiffany), Jacob, Jason, Jonah, Rebekah, Miranda, and Teresa Ridgeway; nieces, Kyndal Bowling and Ambrea and Aniyah Ridgeway; nephews, Hunter Bowling (Alyson) and Jovanni, Joel and Julien Ridgeway; aunt and great aunt, Connie Haddock (Bill) and Evelyn Hinkle; cousins, Ronnie Haddock (Quan), Celeste Humphrey (David),and JayBo Hinkle (Amy); and special friend, Norman Shepard, along with several other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Chapel on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST. Floral arrangements can be sent to Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are welcome to attend.