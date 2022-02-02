Unknown man allegedly robs two female victims, sexually assaults one

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, two alleged victims, both female, reported that they were in the 1100 block of North 12th Avenue when an unknown black male approached the vehicle and produced a firearm, according to a press release from the Lanett Police Department. They described him as looking approximately five feet and eight inches tall with a thin build and wearing a white and black pull-over and grey joggers. They stated that the male robbed both of them and sexually assaulted one of them. They were provided medical attention at an area hospital.

They originally informed the Valley Police Department of the incident. Because it allegedly occurred in Lanett, the VPD requested the assistance of the LPD.

The case is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Lanett Police Department at (334) 644-2146 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.