Valentines for Valley Haven

VALLEY — Valentine’s Day came early this year for 53 adult clients at Valley Haven School. On Tuesday afternoon, Kim Roberts and Robin Pierre of Chattahoochee Fuller Center surprised them with gifts, including balloons with red and pink gift bags filled with candy, Valentine cards, pencils and erasers, hand wipes and sunglasses.

The gifts items were provided by Good 360, a nonprofit based in Alexandria, Virginia and the balloons inflated by Lynarc on West Point’s east bank.

“We want to thank Good 360 and Lynarc for making everyone happy at Valley Haven today,” said Roberts, whose son Clayton Roberts assembled everything and delivered it by truck. The guys liked the brontosaurus-shaped blue balloons emblazoned with the expression “Dynamite!” and those with the Paw Patrol characters. The female students liked the red and pink ones that read “God Loves You,” “We Love You” or “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

There were 32 male students and 21 female students at the school on Tuesday. A few were out with mild illnesses and missed the presentations. Valley Haven’s numbers were way down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but have been slowly climbing since then.

“Good 360 helped us during our Beauregard build,” Roberts said. “They gave us the shingles we needed for the new houses we were building. We appreciate them so much.”

Good 360 helps companies resolve the business challenge of responsibly distributing excess goods for maximum impact and in doing so helps their nonprofit partners deliver on their important missions. The organization’s mission is to transform lives by finding hope and possibilities for individuals, families and communities that have been impacted by disaster or other challenging life circumstances.

Valley Haven has programs for children and adults. The adult program has basic education classes, independent living skills training and vocational training. The early intervention program is for adults and toddlers up to age 3 and includes speech, occupational and physical therapy.

Planning for this year’s Hike/Bike/Run fundraiser will get underway in March.