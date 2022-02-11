Valley arrest reports for Feb. 12
Published 3:52 pm Friday, February 11, 2022
Corey Kneith Warner, 42 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance
John Todd Pike, 47 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Attempting to Elude
Antonio Ferrex Tucker, 44 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Switched Tag and Driving While Suspended
Rakim Kamil Ramiz Cooper, 33 of Newnan, charged with Attempting to Elude
Thomas Brian Steele, 44 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Speeding