Valley arrest reports for Feb. 12

Published 3:52 pm Friday, February 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Corey Kneith Warner, 42 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of a Controlled Substance
John Todd Pike, 47 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Attempting to Elude
Antonio Ferrex Tucker, 44 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Switched Tag and Driving While Suspended
Rakim Kamil Ramiz Cooper, 33 of Newnan, charged with Attempting to Elude
Thomas Brian Steele, 44 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Speeding

More Police Reports

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 12

Lanett arrest reports for Feb. 12

Valley incident reports for Feb. 12

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 11

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events