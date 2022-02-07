Valley arrest reports for Feb. 8

Amy Lynn Brooks, 33 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Obstructed Windshield and Expired Tag

James Phillip Adcox, 50 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended and Failure to Display Insurance

Calvin Edmondson, 50 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Manderia Charterris Jones, 26 of Smiths Station, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 1st

Ronald Lee Batchelor, 53 of Lagrange, charged with Failure to Pay-Violation of Noise Ordinance

Javaris Asdrego Williams, 24 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Laporchia Shanae Lewis, 29 of Valley, charged with Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Governmental Operations

Hector Arturo Sanchez Cardenas, 34 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication and Public Lewdness

Chabasky Jamontez Lowe, 33 of Valley, charged with Attempting to Elude and Failure to Pay-Attempting to Elude