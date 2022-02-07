Valley arrest reports for Feb. 8
Published 3:08 pm Monday, February 7, 2022
Amy Lynn Brooks, 33 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Obstructed Windshield and Expired Tag
James Phillip Adcox, 50 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended and Failure to Display Insurance
Calvin Edmondson, 50 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Manderia Charterris Jones, 26 of Smiths Station, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 1st
Ronald Lee Batchelor, 53 of Lagrange, charged with Failure to Pay-Violation of Noise Ordinance
Javaris Asdrego Williams, 24 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Laporchia Shanae Lewis, 29 of Valley, charged with Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Governmental Operations
Hector Arturo Sanchez Cardenas, 34 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication and Public Lewdness
Chabasky Jamontez Lowe, 33 of Valley, charged with Attempting to Elude and Failure to Pay-Attempting to Elude